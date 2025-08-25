Israeli occupation forces invade Bethlehem, southern occupied West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces invaded on Sunday the city of Bethlehem, south of the occupied West Bank, and raided homes and searched them.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces, accompanied by special units, invaded the city of Bethlehem and some of its suburbs through the southern entrance to the town of Al-Khader. Some forces were stationed near the Phoenix Hall, adjacent to the Deheishe refugee camp to the south.

During the invasion, the Israeli occupation forces arrested the freed prisoner, Ayas Bassam Al-Farahin, from inside his father’s printing press. The soldiers assaulted Ayas and confiscated the surveillance camera recordings installed on the printing press’s facade and a laptop.

The Israeli occupation forces also fired tear gas and sound bombs, but no injuries were reported.