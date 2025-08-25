Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israeli occupation forces invade Bethlehem, southern occupied West Bank

August 25, 2025 at 12:43 pm

Israeli forces take security measures as Jewish settlers under Israeli protection raid on Old City in Hebron, West Bank on August 23, 2025. [Wisam Hashlamoun - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli forces take security measures as Jewish settlers under Israeli protection raid on Old City in Hebron, West Bank on August 23, 2025. [Wisam Hashlamoun – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli occupation forces invaded on Sunday the city of Bethlehem, south of the occupied West Bank, and raided homes and searched them.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces, accompanied by special units, invaded the city of Bethlehem and some of its suburbs through the southern entrance to the town of Al-Khader. Some forces were stationed near the Phoenix Hall, adjacent to the Deheishe refugee camp to the south.

During the invasion, the Israeli occupation forces arrested the freed prisoner, Ayas Bassam Al-Farahin, from inside his father’s printing press. The soldiers assaulted Ayas and confiscated the surveillance camera recordings installed on the printing press’s facade and a laptop.

The Israeli occupation forces also fired tear gas and sound bombs, but no injuries were reported.

