Israeli strike on Gaza medical complex kills 10, including 4 journalists

Ten Palestinians, including four journalists and a firefighter, were killed and several others wounded Monday in an Israeli strike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, according to Gaza health authorities and eyewitnesses, Anadolu reports.

According to Anadolu correspondents, the Israeli military targeted the top floor of the emergency building, known as the “Al-Yassin” floor.

Earlier, the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement that eight people were killed and several others were injured in the attack.

The ministry added that the Israeli military hit the fourth floor of one of the complex’s buildings in two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased were its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source cited by Anadolu also confirmed the death of photojournalist Maryam Abu Daqqa.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that a fire engine driver was killed during the strike and that seven others from his team were injured while attempting to rescue victims and recover bodies.