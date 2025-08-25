Sudan: RSF accused of abducting 8 displaced women from camp in western Sudan

A Sudanese local committee on Sunday accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of abducting eight displaced women, including two girls, after storming Abu Shouk camp for displaced people in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan.

In a statement, the Abu Shouk Camp Emergency Room said the RSF raided the camp on Saturday and “took away eight women to an unknown location, among them two girls”.

The statement added that “the number of missing people from inside the camp, due to repeated RSF incursions, has exceeded 20, and their names are documented with us”.

On Tuesday, the United Nations expressed its shock over reports of a large-scale RSF attack on the besieged city of El Fasher, including Abu Shouk camp.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) also reported that 500 people had fled Abu Shouk camp to other sites inside El Fasher, amid continued tension and insecurity.