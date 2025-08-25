Trump says ‘not happy’ about Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital that killed 20

US President Donald Trump expressed displeasure Monday at a series of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza’s Nasser Medical Complex that killed 20 people, including five journalists and a firefighter, Anadolu reports.

“I’m not happy about it. I don’t want to see it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “At the same time, we have to end that all nightmare. I’m the one that got the hostages out.”

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 20 Palestinians, including patients, health workers, civil defense personnel, and press crews, were killed, while several others were injured in the attack.

The ministry said the Israeli army hit the fourth floor of one of the complex’s buildings with two airstrikes, noting that the second strike occurred as rescue teams arrived to evacuate the wounded and recover the dead.

Official Palestine TV reported that among the deceased was its cameraman Hussam al-Masri, while Qatari channel Al Jazeera confirmed that its photographer Mohammad Salama was also killed.

A medical source confirmed to Anadolu the death of photojournalist Mariam Abu Dagga.

Photojournalist Moaz Abu Taha was also killed in the Israeli strike targeting the hospital.

Medical sources also told Anadolu that Ahmed Abu Aziz, a freelance reporter with Tunisian and Moroccan news sites, died of injuries he sustained in the Israeli strike.