Australia expels Iranian envoy, claims Tehran of directing antisemitic attacks

Australia has expelled the Iranian ambassador and suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran, claiming the country directed a series of antisemitic attacks on Australian soil, Anadolu reports.

Announcing the decision, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday that the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) had gathered “credible intelligence” linking the Iranian government to attacks on the Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne last year.

“Since the terrible events of October 7, 2023, we have witnessed a number of appalling antisemitic attacks against Australia’s Jewish community. I’ve made it clear that these sorts of incidents have no place in Australia and that I wanted ASIO and the AFP (Australian Federal Police) to investigate as a priority.

“ASIO has now gathered enough credible intelligence to reach a deeply disturbing conclusion that the Iranian government directed at least two of these attacks. Iran has sought to disguise its involvement,” he said in a video message.

He also accused Iran of attempts to undermine social cohesion and said “it is totally unacceptable.”

“The Australian Government is taking strong and decisive action in response. A short time ago, we informed the Iranian Ambassador to Australia that he would be expelled. We have suspended operations at our embassy in Tehran, and all our diplomats are now safe in a third country,” he said.

Albanese also said that Australia would designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

“The actions of my government send a clear message, a message to all Australians that we stand against antisemitism and we stand against violence and a message to nations like Iran who seek to interfere in our country that your aggression will not be tolerated.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied the Australian accusations.

“Antisemitism has no place in our politics,” ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in comments carried by Fars News Agency.

“Australia’s action is a projection to compensate for their scant criticism of the (Israeli) Zionist regime,” he added.

The spokesman stressed that Tehran will take reciprocal measures against what he called Australia’s “anti-diplomacy move.”

The latest move came after Australia recently announced that it will recognize an independent state of Palestine next month at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

The country has also witnessed massive rallies against Israel, with thousands of Australians rallying on Sunday in more than 40 cities and towns against the Israeli army’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, with participants calling for sanctions on Israel.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters condemned what he called “Iranian actions,” and said his country was “gravely” concerned over Australia’s announcement on Iran’s role in antisemitic attacks against the Australian Jewish community.

“I have asked MFAT (Foreign Ministry) officials to convey our concerns urgently and directly to the Iranian Ambassador in Wellington,” he said through the US social media company X.

