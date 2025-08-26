Brazil rejects appointment of new Israeli ambassador

Brazil has rejected the appointment of Gali Dagan as Israel’s new ambassador, leaving the post vacant since the departure of his predecessor, in a move that reflects ongoing tensions between the two sides.

The decision follows a series of sharp positions taken by Brasília against Tel Aviv, including its withdrawal in July from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), and its decision to join South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

The Hebrew daily Maariv reported that Brazil ignored Israel’s request to accredit Dagan, who previously served as ambassador to Colombia. This prompted the Israeli Foreign Ministry to formally withdraw his nomination. As a result, bilateral relations will now be conducted at a lower diplomatic level.

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson said: “The hostile approach shown by Brazil towards Israel since 7 October escalated after President Lula compared Israel’s actions to Nazi crimes.”

Meanwhile, Brazil has kept its ambassador away from Tel Aviv since he was recalled for consultations in February 2024 over a sharp diplomatic dispute. Maariv noted that “the crisis in Israeli-Brazilian relations has entered a new phase.”

