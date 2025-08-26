Gaza: Resistance security warns of hostile text messages for spying, recruitment

Resistance security in Gaza said on Monday that Israeli forces have been sending text messages to residents in the Strip, containing what it described as “malicious recruitment attempts” through offers of money or threats.

In a statement, resistance security stressed that “these messages are nothing more than spying tools aimed at infiltrating society, gathering information, and spreading despair.”

It urged residents not to engage with such messages, reply to them, or save the numbers from which they are sent.

Resistance security also emphasised the need to delete these messages immediately to protect the security and unity of society.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces, with direct support from the United States and Western countries, have continued a devastating war on Gaza, which has so far killed and wounded around 221,000 Palestinians, according to the Ministry of Health in the Strip.

