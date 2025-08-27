Middle East Monitor
Israeli-Manufactured Famine: Deliberate, Systematic, Genocidal | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

August 27, 2025 at 7:10 pm

In this episode of Palestine This Week, we begin with the IPC’s declaration of famine in parts of Gaza—only the fifth time in history such a designation has been made. We examine how Israel has sought to discredit the finding while continuing to block aid and target food infrastructure.

The episode also covers leaked Israeli military data showing that 83 per cent of those killed in Gaza are civilians, the assassination of journalists in Nasser Hospital, and disturbing reports of systematic torture of Palestinian detainees. We look at Israel’s expanding settlement project in the West Bank, Western complicity in enabling these crimes, and the political cover that sustains them.

The episode concludes by confronting the war on Palestinian memory itself—challenging efforts to erase a history that stretches back thousands of years and reaffirming that Palestine is not a modern invention, but a name and a people rooted in the land for millennia.

 

