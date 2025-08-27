Palestinian civil society condemns Israeli occupation’s raids in Ramallah, says assault on local economy

The Palestinian NGO Network (PNGO) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ raid on Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, characterising it as part of the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli troops conducted a daytime incursion into Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, resulting in injuries to dozens of civilians and attacks on financial institutions, including banks and money exchange offices.

PNGO described the raid, alongside the theft of Palestinian tax revenues, the persistent siege and closure of Palestinian towns and cities, restrictions on movement, and destruction of agricultural resources, as systematic acts of piracy aimed at undermining the Palestinian economy.

The network noted the recent uprooting of tens of thousands of olive trees by Israeli settlers in the town of Al-Mughayyir during a 72-hour operation.

The network warned that this systematic aggression against the basic necessities of life is intended to facilitate a displacement agenda and seeks to uproot the Palestinian people from their homeland.

PNGO stressed that these successive incursions into Palestinian cities, including Ramallah and Al-Bireh, are part of a broader strategy to dismantle the Palestinian Authority and destabilise its presence.

In light of these developments, PNGO called on the international community to ensure protection for the Palestinian people, exert pressure to halt the ongoing aggression—which it described as a war of extermination against the Gaza Strip—and to reconsider trade agreements with Israel.

