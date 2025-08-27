Waves of civilian displacement in Gaza as Israel continues to bomb residential buildings

Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
IMAGES: Funeral of 64 Palestinians killed in latest Israeli attacks on Gaza