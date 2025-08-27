Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Waves of civilian displacement in Gaza as Israel continues to bomb residential buildings

Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions.

August 27, 2025 at 2:39 pm

Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Bombing of a residential block and destruction of housing units in the northern part of the Strip has led to a wave of displacement of residents towards the north of Gaza City under difficult conditions. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

IMAGES: Funeral of 64 Palestinians killed in latest Israeli attacks on Gaza

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending