HRW: US military support to Israel makes them liable in Gaza war crimes

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the military and intelligence support provided by the United States to the Israeli army during the war on Gaza could entail legal liability for war crimes.

A report published by the organisation this week indicated that US assistance included providing intelligence for Israeli strikes, in addition to coordination and joint planning of military operations, which constitutes direct involvement in operations targeting Palestinians.

In October 2024, former US President Joe Biden admitted that US special forces and intelligence experts have assisted Israel in the assassination of Yahya Sinwar, a former leader in the Hamas movement.

According to the report, the United States transferred at least $4.17 billion in weapons to Israel between October 2023 and May 2025.

The report noted that the administrations of Biden and Donald Trump have provided “extensive military and logistical support”, while Trump’s statements included what the organisation described as “incitement to the forced displacement of Palestinians”, which constitutes a crime against humanity.

The organisation asserted that Israel, with US support, has committed multiple war crimes since October 2023, including murder, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, ignoring orders from the International Court of Justice to halt military operations.

