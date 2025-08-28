Syria, Saudi Arabia sign 6 energy agreements

Syria and Saudi Arabia inked an agreement and six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) across multiple energy sectors on Thursday, Anadolu reports.

The deals cover “various fields of energy” between Riyadh and Damascus, the Saudi broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya reported.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the agreements include cooperation in power projects, transmission and distribution stations, geophysical and geological surveys, oilfield services, drilling, and maintenance of wells.

The deals also cover technical training, workforce development, and integrated solutions for oil and gas field management, SANA said.

The new agreements were inked during a visit by a Saudi investment delegation led by Saudi Deputy Minister of Investment Abdullah Aldubaikhi to Damascus to explore opportunities for strengthening bilateral economic ties.

In July, Damascus hosted the first Syria-Saudi Investment Forum, during which 44 agreements worth $6 billion were signed.

Since the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has pursued political and economic reforms while working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Ba’ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.

