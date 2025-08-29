Israeli army declares Gaza City ‘dangerous combat zone’

The Israeli army on Friday declared Gaza City, home to nearly one million Palestinians, a “dangerous combat zone,” effectively removing any temporary pauses in military activity in the area, according to an army statement, Anadolu reports.

The declaration, issued by the Israeli army, comes despite the densely populated nature of the city and ongoing humanitarian crises.

The army said it would continue offensive operations against “terrorist organizations” while claiming to support humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned that “an intensified military operation in Gaza City would put around 1 million people at risk of being forcibly displaced again.”

“With famine already confirmed in the area, any further escalation would deepen suffering and push more people toward catastrophe,” it added.

Israel’s full blockade of Gaza, in place since early March, has created catastrophic conditions for its 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, widespread disease and the collapse of essential services.

Israel has killed at least 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

