UK bars Israeli officials from major defense expo in London

The British government has barred Israeli officials from attending a leading defense conference in London next month amid ongoing criticism of Israel’s genocidal conduct in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense has previously sent senior representatives to DSEI, a vast exhibition of weapons and military equipment held in the UK every year.

But a UK government spokesman told Politico on Thursday that no Israeli delegation would be invited this year.

“The Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong. As a result, we can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025,” the spokesman said.

Israel’s Defense Ministry later said it would not participate in the event following the UK move. The ministry confirmed it would not set up a national pavilion at DSEI but added that Israeli defense companies choosing to attend would continue to receive its support.

