Mass displacement from Gaza City’s northeast begins as Israeli attacks intensify

August 30, 2025 at 11:00 am

A view of the roads as hundreds of Palestinians in the as-Saftawi neighborhood in northern Gaza have once again been forced to flee due to the intensified attacks by Israeli army in Gaza City, Gaza on August 27, 2025. [Saeed M. M. T. Jaras - Anadolu Agency]

A view of the roads as hundreds of Palestinians in the as-Saftawi neighborhood in northern Gaza have once again been forced to flee due to the intensified attacks by Israeli army in Gaza City, Gaza on August 27, 2025. [Saeed M. M. T. Jaras – Anadolu Agency]

The mass displacement of Palestinians from northeastern Gaza City began on Friday evening as Israeli forces escalated attacks from the north and south, bombarding entire neighbourhoods, Anadolu reports.

A Palestinian security source told Anadolu that the situation in the city’s eastern neighbourhoods is deteriorating “at a rapidly accelerating pace” due to Israel’s intensifying offensive.

The source said the Israeli army has increased demolitions in southern and northeastern Gaza City, using explosive-laden robots alongside artillery shelling and airstrikes.

Anadolu’s correspondent reported “mass displacement” of residents from the city’s northeastern districts toward western Gaza City or farther south in the enclave.

He also reported additional shelling in Gaza City’s southern al-Sabra neighbourhood.

READ: Gaza death toll tops 63,000 as 5 more Palestinians die of starvation

Israel declared a “dangerous combat zone” on Friday and launched one of its most intense bombardments since the war began, striking by air, land, and sea, while nearly 1 million Palestinians are still trapped inside.

The offensive is part of an Israeli plan approved earlier this month to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with the enclave’s largest urban centre, which houses roughly half of the population.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned that the assault could force up to 1 million people to evacuate their homes again.

Israel has killed over 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

