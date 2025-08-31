Global Sumud Flotilla sets sail from Barcelona in bid to break Gaza blockade

An international aid flotilla made up of activists, politicians, and artists from more than 44 countries set sail from the Spanish city of Barcelona toward Gaza on Sunday, intending to break Israel’s blockade of the besieged enclave, Anadolu reports.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for “steadfastness,” is made up of approximately 20 boats that carry over 300 people, including doctors, journalists, and campaigners.

After leaving Barcelona, the ships will travel across the Mediterranean to Italy, Greece, and Tunisia.

Barcelona, which severed all institutional ties with Israel earlier this year over what it called the genocide in Gaza, served as the symbolic departure point.

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist; Irish actor Liam Cunningham; Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez; and former mayor Ada Colau are among those who are on the vessel.

‘Clear example of genocide’

Speaking before departure, Thunberg described Gaza as “a clear example of oppression, genocide, and ethnic cleansing.”

She continued: “Israel is killing, and the whole world is watching this genocide live. I am horrified to see people continue with their lives and act as if nothing is happening while watching genocide unfold live on their phones. Israel wants to wipe out the Palestinian people. If this does not push people to take action, get up from their couches, and organize, then I don’t know what will.”

Thunberg argued that governments that remained silent were “as guilty as Israel itself” and insisted that “to reach Gaza and secure a humanitarian corridor, every possible way must be tried.”

Asked about the risk of Israeli interception, she said: “We have a Plan B. To turn back and start again. This is a clean mission, a humanitarian mission.

“There is nothing new we can say about Gaza. But every day, more people are waking up and realizing the scale of Israel’s massacres and genocide. Today’s news is not that this flotilla is setting out, but rather how the world can remain silent and how politicians can betray and abandon the Palestinian people.”

‘Gaza is a mirror reflecting all of us’

Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez said: “Whether we like it or not, Gaza is a mirror reflecting all of us. It is impossible not to take a position here. Every boat sailing toward Gaza is a cry for human dignity. This mission is not a threat; it is an act of humanity against barbarity. Silence is complicity. And silence kills as much as bombs do.”

Irish actor Liam Cunningham shared the voice and image of a Palestinian girl killed in Gaza, calling on governments to act.

“The international community and governments must impose sanctions on Israel to stop this genocide. What has happened so far — silence and inaction — reflects the world’s failure and marks a shameful period in history.”

Colau, who as mayor pushed Barcelona to cut ties with Israel, said: “International civilian mobilization has forced cowardly institutions — too afraid to act — to take a stand. Israel is killing children, humanity, and international law. Gaza is not alone.”

Activists Yasemin Acar, Thiago Avila, and Saif Abukeshek underlined that the mission is “entirely peaceful and humanitarian,” stressing the urgency of action given what they described as the complicity and cowardice of international institutions.

“This is a mission of solidarity. Why don’t governments act? Why is a humanitarian corridor not being opened? Sanctions against Israel must be imposed immediately. Ethnic cleansing in Palestine did not start 23 months ago — Israel has been committing ethnic cleansing since 1948. International civilian mobilization will always stand with the Palestinian people.”

Hundreds of people gathered at Barcelona port to wave off the flotilla, many waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine” and “Boycott Israel.”

The event drew wide coverage from the international press.

The flotilla takes its name from Sumud, a concept that emerged among Palestinians after the 1967 Six-Day War to describe resilience and non-violent resistance through remaining on their land, keeping culture alive, and building alternative institutions.

In Palestinian art, it is often symbolized by the olive tree or the image of a pregnant peasant woman.

