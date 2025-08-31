Hamas says its fighters destroyed Israeli armored personnel carrier in Gaza City

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Saturday that its fighters destroyed an Israeli armored personnel carrier in southern Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the vehicle was targeted Friday with a powerful explosive device, adding that its fighters observed helicopters landing to evacuate casualties.

The claim came as Israeli media reported that one soldier was killed and 11 others were wounded in fierce battles in Zeitoun.

The attack followed Thursday’s warning by the Qassam spokesman, Abu Obeida, that Israel’s plans to reoccupy Gaza would prove disastrous, with combat conditions raising the chances of more soldiers being captured. He added that Israeli captives are being held in combat zones under the same risks as Palestinian fighters.

Israel is currently pressing ahead with “Operation Gideon 2,” approved by Defense Minister Israel Katz on Aug. 21 to occupy Gaza City. The offensive began two weeks ago in Zeitoun and has since expanded into the Sabra neighborhood.

Israel has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

