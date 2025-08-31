Lebanese parliament speaker calls for dialogue on Hezbollah weapons

Lebanon’s parliament speaker called Sunday for dialogue on the fate of Hezbollah weapons, Anadolu reports.

“We are open to discuss the fate of the weapons of the resistance, which is our pride and honor, under the roof of the constitution,” Nabih Berri said in a televised speech.

Berri, an ally of Hezbollah and head of the Amal Movement, said a recent proposal by US envoy Tom Barrack for bringing all weapons under state control “is not consistent with the principle of arms control but rather is an alternative to a ceasefire agreement” with Israel.

In June, Barrack presented a proposal linking Hezbollah’s disarmament to Israel’s withdrawal from five border outposts occupied by Tel Aviv and the release of reconstruction funds.

On Aug. 5, Lebanon’s Cabinet approved a plan to place all weapons – including Hezbollah’s – under state control, tasking the army with drafting an implementation strategy by the end of this month and executing it by the end of 2025. Hezbollah denounced the government’s move as a “grave sin.”

READ: Israel will withdraw from southern Lebanon if Hezbollah disarms: US envoy

“Israel has expanded its occupation of Lebanese land, barring residents of more than 30 towns from returning to their homes,” Barri said.

Israel launched a military offensive in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

READ: Lebanon Hezbollah leader “rejects” state disarmament efforts