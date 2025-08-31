Thousands rally in German city of Frankfurt demanding action to stop genocide in Gaza

Thousands of people rallied in the German city of Frankfurt on Saturday for a pro-Palestinian protest that went ahead despite initial attempts by authorities to ban it, Anadolu reports.

The “United4Gaza-Stop the Genocide Now!” demonstration began in Frankfurt’s eastern district before moving toward the city center, drawing about 10,000 people — double the 5,000 participants organizers had expected.

Protesters condemned the German government’s support of Israel, chanting slogans such as “Germany finances, Israel bombs.”

They called for an arms embargo and an end to Germany’s military cooperation with Israel, as well as immediate humanitarian access to Gaza. Some demonstrators carried signs calling for a boycott of Israel, while others displayed placards reading, “Don’t look away. Raise your voice.”

The rally took place following a legal battle that ended when both the Frankfurt Administrative Court and the Higher Administrative Court in Kassel overturned the city’s prohibition order.

Municipal authorities had initially banned the demonstration, characterizing it as “potentially antisemitic” and claiming it posed “an immediate danger to public safety.”

The courts ruled that the city’s security concerns lacked sufficient justification to restrict the constitutional right to assembly.

