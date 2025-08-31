UK pledges new support for women, girls in Gaza amid ‘catastrophic’ crisis

The UK has announced new funding to support women and girls in Gaza, pledging life-saving aid for pregnant women, new mothers and thousands in need of menstrual hygiene kits, as the humanitarian situation in the territory deteriorates further, Anadolu reports.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the intervention was critical, but stressed that it could only reach people if Israel allowed a substantial increase in humanitarian access.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic, with famine in Gaza City and women and girls bearing the brunt of the suffering,” Lammy said. “The UK is doing all we can to improve the situation but we remain crystal clear: for aid to have impact, Israel must ensure it is allowed in and delivered safely and securely to civilians in desperate need.”

The UK government said Israel’s refusal to allow sufficient aid into the territory had caused a “man-made catastrophe”, urging immediate action to ease the crisis.

“Gaza’s healthcare system has been decimated,” Lammy said, adding: “With ongoing strikes on healthcare centers and most hospitals no longer functioning at all, pregnant women will be extremely anxious about giving birth safely.

The foreign secretary said: “This new funding will help improve midwifery provisions and make giving birth safer. It is critical to improving the situation for mothers and their new-born babies.

“But this funding can only have maximum impact if the Government of Israel allows it. Israel must ensure protection of civilians including healthcare staff and health infrastructure, and enable the delivery of life saving medicines, medical equipment and healthcare supplies into Gaza.

“We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, a surge in aid and a framework to deliver long-term peace.”

Israel has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

