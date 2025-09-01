Egypt urges stronger global cooperation on food security at G20 meeting

Egypt called Monday for stronger international cooperation to bolster food security, warning that persistently high global food prices are straining public finances and hampering growth in developing countries, Anadolu reports.

“Egypt has expanded agricultural land, improved productivity, and maintained steady supplies of basic food items,” Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said at the opening of the first-ever G20 meeting in Cairo.

The Egyptian government, he added, allocates about 165 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) annually to subsidize staple goods for more than 60 million citizens.

The minister called for mobilizing resources for sustainable agricultural investment and greater private sector participation.

Kouchouk affirmed Egypt’s backing for global anti-poverty initiatives, noting that Cairo supports international efforts such as the Global Alliance Against Poverty and Hunger within the G20 framework.

“We will continue pushing for more resilient and fair food systems,” he added.

The three-day meeting, hosted by Cairo for the first time, is held in coordination with South Africa’s G20 presidency this year.

Discussions center on global food security and its multiple economic and social dimensions, with participation from G20 members, guest countries, and international organizations.

