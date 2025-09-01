Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Egypt urges stronger global cooperation on food security at G20 meeting

September 1, 2025 at 8:00 pm

Cairo hosts 3-day G20 meeting for first time. [Photo/AA]

Cairo hosts 3-day G20 meeting for first time. [Photo/AA]

Egypt called Monday for stronger international cooperation to bolster food security, warning that persistently high global food prices are straining public finances and hampering growth in developing countries, Anadolu reports.

“Egypt has expanded agricultural land, improved productivity, and maintained steady supplies of basic food items,” Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said at the opening of the first-ever G20 meeting in Cairo.

The Egyptian government, he added, allocates about 165 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) annually to subsidize staple goods for more than 60 million citizens.

The minister called for mobilizing resources for sustainable agricultural investment and greater private sector participation.

READ: Egypt dismisses Israeli leaks on moving Gaza negotiations

Kouchouk affirmed Egypt’s backing for global anti-poverty initiatives, noting that Cairo supports international efforts such as the Global Alliance Against Poverty and Hunger within the G20 framework.

“We will continue pushing for more resilient and fair food systems,” he added.

The three-day meeting, hosted by Cairo for the first time, is held in coordination with South Africa’s G20 presidency this year.

Discussions center on global food security and its multiple economic and social dimensions, with participation from G20 members, guest countries, and international organizations.

READ: Any attempt to block Gaza-bound flotilla is ‘attack’ on int’l law, warns rights group

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending