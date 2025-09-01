Grand Stade de Tanger revamped as Morocco prepares for 2030 FIFA World Cup

Morocco, one of the six host nations of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, is preparing Tangier’s Grand Stade de Tanger for the global tournament.

Preparations are moving at full speed in Morocco, which has been working diligently since securing World Cup hosting rights last year. Among the venues is the Ibn Battuta Stadium, one of the country’s largest, named after the famed explorer and opened in 2011 with a capacity of 45,000 spectators.

Following its redesign, the Tangier venue has also undergone a name change, now officially called the Grand Stade de Tanger instead of Ibn Battuta Stadium.

Morocco, which began modernizing the stadium ahead of the 2030 World Cup, has invested $360 million in renovations that were 95% complete as of early September. The project was designed not only to enhance the stadium’s performance but also to increase spectator capacity.

Led by architect Anouar Amaoui, who created the original design, the work included removing the athletics track to improve visibility from the stands and adding new VIP areas inspired by the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta, USA.

With these upgrades, the stadium’s capacity has risen to 75,000, and it now serves as the home ground of Moroccan First Division side Ittihad Tanger.

A stadium full of innovations

The stadium, which will be ready by the end of next September and redesigned to host only football matches, has had its stands moved closer to the pitch for a better experience.

The playing field is covered with a 105×68 meter natural grass surface that meets FIFA standards. The stadium has also been equipped with a new large-scale roof, featuring a 55,000 m² white tensile fabric structure supported by giant steel rings.

With its modern design, the roof is regarded as one of the most advanced in Africa and is only the second of its kind on the continent.

In addition to standard football amenities such as natural grass, four dressing rooms, high-quality lighting, and a large main screen, the stadium is also designed as a venue for ceremonies and concerts, with meeting rooms, workshop areas, and ample parking.

2030 World Cup will be held in 6 countries across 3 continents

Morocco is set to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and will co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

The event is planned to be held in the capital, Rabat, as well as Casablanca, Tangier, Fez, Marrakesh, and Agadir.

The 2030 World Cup will also feature one match each in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

The first matches of the tournament will be played in South America to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the World Cup. The remaining matches will be played in Spain, Morocco, and Portugal.

