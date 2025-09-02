Irish actor Liam Cunningham joins Gaza flotilla: “I don’t accept what the Palestinians are being subjected to”

Irish actor Liam Cunningham, known globally for his role in Game of Thrones, said he joined the “Global Steadfastness Flotilla” to help break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, condemning the injustices faced by Palestinians.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Cunningham said the flotilla, supported by activists from more than 44 countries, is carrying humanitarian supplies including medical aid, baby formula, and prosthetic limbs for children.

“Above all, I am a human being, and as a human being, I don’t accept what is happening to the Palestinians. That’s why I’m here,” he said.

Cunningham compared Israel’s blockade to “a medieval siege,” adding: “The British used similar methods against us, but what the Palestinians are suffering is much worse. It feels as if we are living inside a castle 500 years ago because of this siege.”

The actor also criticised what he described as “the cowardice of the European Union” and “the hypocrisy of some countries,” saying: “Some countries claim that sending weapons to kill Palestinians is acceptable. The cowardice of these politicians disgusts me.”

Cunningham emphasized that the flotilla is “much larger than expected,” though he acknowledged Gaza needs “20 times more aid — thousands of flotillas — to survive.”

On Sunday, about 20 ships set sail from Barcelona as part of the Global Steadfastness Flotilla, organized by the Freedom Flotilla Union, the Global Gaza Movement, the Steadfastness Flotilla, and Malaysia’s Sumud Nusantara.

The initiative has drawn thousands of activists from 44 countries and is scheduled to depart Tunisia on Thursday after its launch from Spain. At dawn Monday, additional aid boats left the Italian port of Genoa to join the convoy. They are expected to rendezvous with the main flotilla near Sicily before continuing toward Gaza in the coming days.

