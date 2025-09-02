Middle East Monitor
Malaysian PM condemns killing of children in Gaza amid declining trust in international system

September 2, 2025 at 1:43 pm

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaking during the Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza rally in conjunction with the Sumud Nusantara Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 24, 2025 [Syaiful Redzuan – Anadolu Agency]

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday that innocent children are being killed without hesitation in Gaza, warning of a decline in global trust in the international system as the Israeli war of extermination nears its second-year next month.

Speaking at the expanded session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin, Anwar condemned what he described as Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, stressing that “innocent children are being killed without hesitation” in the territory.

In a post on the social media platform X, Anwar added: “The United Nations no longer even wishes to reform itself. Today, there is a decline in trust in the international system.”

