Palestinian presidency: Annexation of West Bank threatens regional and global stability

The Palestinian Presidency warned Monday that Israel’s plan to annex the occupied West Bank would “close the doors to stability and security in the region and the world,” urging the United States to intervene and stop the move.

Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh, in a statement carried by the official WAFA news agency, stressed that “any annexation process, like settlement activity, has no legitimacy. All of them are condemned and rejected, and will shut all doors to achieving security and stability in the region and beyond.”

Abu Rudeineh described the annexation attempts and efforts to impose Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank as “a flagrant violation of international law and United Nations resolutions,” citing Security Council Resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), and 2334 (2016), which affirm the illegality of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

He said Israel’s actions aim to undermine efforts to halt the war on Gaza, ongoing attacks in the West Bank, and any chance of realising the two-state solution — a vision reaffirmed at the New York Peace Conference in late July, which highlighted Israel’s growing isolation due to its unilateral policies.

The spokesperson called on the international community to take “practical and serious steps” to block Israel’s plans, recognise the State of Palestine, and enforce UN resolutions guaranteeing the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

