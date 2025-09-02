Middle East Monitor
The funeral of dozens of martyrs who were killed in the recent strikes on Gaza City

A mass funeral was held in Gaza City for the dozens of Palestinians martyred in the most recent Israeli military strikes on the area.

September 2, 2025 at 1:44 pm

The funeral of dozens of martyrs who were killed in the recent strikes on Gaza City. [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
