0 Comments
The funeral of dozens of martyrs who were killed in the recent strikes on Gaza City
A mass funeral was held in Gaza City for the dozens of Palestinians martyred in the most recent Israeli military strikes on the area.
September 2, 2025 at 1:44 pm
Related Posts
Trending
- News Another Israeli soldier commits suicide at northern base
- Article Arundhati Roy and the market of genocide
- News Any attempt to block Gaza-bound flotilla is ‘attack’ on int’l law, warns rights group
- News 131 Israeli journalists call for end to Tel Aviv’s targeting of press members in Gaza
- News Israel media accuses Syria’s President Al-Sharaa of repositioning Hamas, Islamic Jihad
- Article The price of genocide: How US funding sustains an unraveling Israeli economy
- News 4 Israeli soldiers missing, others killed in resistance ambush in Zeitoun neighbourhood east of Gaza: Israel media
- Article “Greater Israel”: A huge challenge to Arab national security
- Article The second strike: Why Iran’s preemptive response may come sooner than expected
- News Netanyahu backs settler attacks in west bank, signals move to annex territory