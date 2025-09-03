4 Italian lawmakers to join Gaza aid flotilla

Four Italian lawmakers will take part in the Global Sumud Flotilla that will be soon headed for the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid, Italian media reported Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

The delegation includes European Parliament members Benedetta Scuderi and Annalisa Corrado, as well as Democratic Party (PD) lawmaker Arturo Scotto and Five Star Movement (M5S) Senator Marco Croatti, according to the ANSA news agency.

“They decided to put their bodies on the line. Imagine how important this is,” said Maria Elena Delia, spokesperson for the Italian delegation of the Global Movement to Gaza, during a Senate conference.

The leadership of the M5S group in the Chamber of Deputies said they submitted a parliamentary question to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, asking what steps the government intends to take to protect flotilla participants.

Former Prime Minister and M5S leader Giuseppe Conte also urged the Meloni government to provide diplomatic protection to participants, noting that Spain had already decided to do so.

READ: UN humanitarian office welcomes Gaza-bound aid flotilla initiative

PD leader Elly Schlein expressed full support for the mission, which she said is aimed at breaking the blockade of aid to Gaza. “The Global Sumud Flotilla is doing what the Italian and European governments should be doing but aren’t,” said Schlein.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying activists and humanitarian aid to Gaza, departed Barcelona’s port late Monday after bad weather forced its return Sunday.

Around 200 activists, politicians and artists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of the mission.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau are taking part in the voyage.

Organizers said the flotilla will be joined by more ships departing from Italy and Tunisia, bringing the total to more than 500 people and around 60 vessels.

It hopes to reach Gaza by mid-September.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

READ: Gaza-bound aid flotilla seeks European protection amid Israeli threats