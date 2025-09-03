Gaza-bound aid flotilla seeks European protection amid Israeli threats

The Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla on Wednesday demanded protection from the Spanish government and Europe amid the Israeli threats, Anadolu reports.

“Israel is threatening the Global Sumud Flotilla, ships carrying medicines and food to Gaza on a humanitarian mission. We demand that the Government and Europe act to ensure their protection in compliance with international law,” the Flotilla wrote on US social media company X.

It announced that the Pakistani delegation joined the Malaysian flotilla Sumud Nusantara, which is also joining the Global Sumud Flotilla to break Israel’s blockade.

Italy-based humanitarian organization EMERGENCY also announced Tuesday that it is joining the flotilla en route to Gaza with its search and rescue ship Life Support “to act as an observer and provide medical and logistical support to the participating vessels.”

Describing what is happening in Gaza as “unacceptable,” the organization noted that it will set sail from Catania, along with the vessels that are part of the Italian delegation.

“While our governments have been unable to take measures to stop a situation that is deteriorating day by day, citizens are not resigned to standing by and watching,” EMERGENCY wrote in a statement.

In the meantime, a Spanish daily reported on early Wednesday that of the 30 boats that set out from Barcelona on Monday afternoon, five had to return, and two were unable to leave the harbor due to mechanical problems.

Around 20 vessels are reportedly heading to Tunisia to join another 20 ships in delivering aid to Gaza, with a brief, undisclosed stop in Spain’s Balearic Islands.

On Sunday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir presented a plan to the Israeli Cabinet for the flotilla that includes holding the activists in prolonged detention.

Another flotilla carrying activists such as climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, who is making the voyage again, arrived near Gaza in June. Israeli forces seized the ship and deported the activists.

Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying activists and humanitarian aid to Gaza, departed Barcelona’s port late Monday after bad weather forced its return a day earlier.

Around 200 activists, politicians, and artists from 44 countries initially set sail Sunday from Barcelona after a large rally in support of their mission.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez, and former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau are among those taking part in the voyage.

Organizers say the flotilla will be joined by more ships departing from Italy and Tunisia, bringing the total to more than 500 people and around 60 vessels.

It hopes to reach Gaza by mid-September.

