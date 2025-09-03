Colombian president sends message of solidarity to Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has sent a powerful message of solidarity to the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is sailing towards the Gaza Strip.

He described the participants as “a living testimony of humanity that still rises in the face of barbarism.”

In his message, published on Tuesday, Petro said: “What you are undertaking is not just a maritime journey; it is an ethical cry, a demonstration that solidarity can traverse the seas when borders are closed.”

He added: “if Palestine dies, all of humanity dies with it,” stressing that “silence in the face of genocide is another form of complicity.”

The Colombian president, who described his country as being “marked by resistance and hope,” said that “the voices of millions are traveling beside you on this journey,” adding: “Gaza is not alone. Palestine is not alone. Humanity can no longer remain silent.”

Petro concluded his message by praying for the safe return of the flotilla’s participants, affirming that “peace is not a utopia, but an obligation” that cannot be delayed.