Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israel launches 2nd phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City

September 3, 2025 at 7:18 pm

Israeli army tanks and armored vehicles is seen near the Gaza border in Israel on September 01, 2025. [Tsafrir Abayov - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli army tanks and armored vehicles is seen near the Gaza border in Israel on September 01, 2025. [Tsafrir Abayov – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Wednesday formally announced the launch of the second phase of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots” to occupy Gaza City, Anadolu reports.

“We have entered the second phase of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ to fulfill the objectives of the war. Returning our hostages is both a moral and national mission,” Zamir told army troops in the field.

The move came days after the Israeli army declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone” on Friday.

On Aug. 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy the Gaza Strip, beginning with Gaza City.

READ: US support to Israel limits EU leverage to halt war in Gaza: EU foreign policy chief

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending