Israel launches 2nd phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Wednesday formally announced the launch of the second phase of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots” to occupy Gaza City, Anadolu reports.

“We have entered the second phase of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ to fulfill the objectives of the war. Returning our hostages is both a moral and national mission,” Zamir told army troops in the field.

The move came days after the Israeli army declared Gaza City a “dangerous combat zone” on Friday.

On Aug. 8, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy the Gaza Strip, beginning with Gaza City.

