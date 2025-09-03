US support to Israel limits EU leverage to halt war in Gaza: EU foreign policy chief

US support for “everything that the Israeli government is doing” limits the EU’s leverage to change the situation on the ground in the Gaza Strip, the EU foreign policy chief said Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

Addressing the annual EU Institute for Security Studies (EUISS) conference in Brussels, Kaja Kallas highlighted the EU’s economic and diplomatic power but touched on areas where the bloc cannot use its influence.

“An example where we are not using our geopolitical power, because we are not united, is Gaza,” she said.

Kallas stressed that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a “fundamental test” of Europe’s resolve to defend its values internationally.

“We are struggling because 27 member states have different positions,” on the issue, she said.

The EU has helped Gaza more than any other international actor, however, she admitted that it is “not enough” to change the situation on the ground, according to Kallas.

“Europe can only use full force when it acts together,” she added.

‘We are really trying to change the situation’

Asked about “double-standard” accusations toward the bloc on its Gaza policy, Kallas said it is not true that the EU is inactive on Gaza.

“We are really trying to change the situation on the ground and second is that we are the biggest supporters,” she said, referring to the EU’s humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

But she said the US’ position limits the EU’s options to change the course, although the bloc is “trying to do what we can.”

“If America is supporting everything that the Israeli government is doing, then the leverage they have is there, the leverage we have is in another place,” she noted.

The Israeli army launched a brutal military offensive on Gaza since late 2023, killing more than 63,700 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

