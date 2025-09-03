Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

September 3, 2025 at 7:12 pm

In this handout photo provided by Israel Aerospace Industries, The Ofek 9 satellite as it is launched on June, 23, 2010 from Palmachim Base, Israel. [Photo by Israel Aerospace Industries/Getty Images]

In this handout photo provided by Israel Aerospace Industries, The Ofek 9 satellite as it is launched on June, 23, 2010 from Palmachim Base, Israel. [Photo by Israel Aerospace Industries/Getty Images]

Israel has launched a new military reconnaissance satellite as part of efforts to expand its surveillance capabilities across the Middle East, including in Iran and Yemen, Anadolu reports.

The Defense Ministry said Wednesday the satellite was placed into orbit late Tuesday night aboard a Shavit rocket from central Israel under the country’s military space program.

Equipped with advanced radar technology, the satellite will provide round-the-clock, all-weather observation. Officials said the launch is part of a broader plan to deploy a constellation of small satellites capable of detecting missile launches and monitoring nuclear and weapons development activities in the region.

The new launch follows a long-running series of Israeli spy satellites, described as the backbone of the country’s military space intelligence. The last in the program, Ofek 13, was launched in March 2023, while a civilian communications satellite, Doror 1, went into orbit last month.

READ: US support to Israel limits EU leverage to halt war in Gaza: EU foreign policy chief

The launch comes amid rising regional tension over Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, where more than 63,700 people have been killed since October 2023.

In June, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. The 12-day conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

Israel also launched airstrikes in Yemen in retaliation for Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets over Tel Aviv’s assault on Gaza.

READ: UNICEF says worsening famine in Gaza threatens thousands of children

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending