Italy condemns Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday condemned “serious attacks” by Israel against UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, according to a statement.

During a meeting in Rome with US senior advisor for Africa and Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs, Massad Boulos, Tajani stressed the importance of Lebanon’s stability and the work of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose mandate was recently renewed.

The talks also focused on the stability of the Mediterranean and the Middle East, with Tajani underlining Libya’s strategic importance for European and international security.

He reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with North African and Sahel countries to counter irregular migration and human trafficking.

Tajani also highlighted Italy’s and the US’ commitment to an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages.

He stressed that both countries share the same priorities to end hostilities, reinforce humanitarian aid and relaunch political dialogue for a two-state solution.

Tajani and Boulos also underscored the need to ensure stability in the Horn of Africa and emphasized cooperation under Italy’s Mattei Plan to strengthen strategic ties with Africa.

UNIFIL said that Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to its peacekeepers working to clear roadblocks near the Blue Line, the de facto border, early Tuesday.

UNIFIL has operated in southern Lebanon since 1978 and was significantly reinforced under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 after the 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah.

Israel launched a military offensive in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September of the following year, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached last November, but Israel has conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26 under the truce, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

