Macron says Israel’s actions cannot hinder recognition of Palestine

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Tuesday that Israel’s carrying out of any attack or attempt to annex Palestinian territories would not hinder international efforts to recognise the State of Palestine.

“No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum” toward the so-called two-state solution, Macron said on X after speaking with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to Le Monde.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and France launched an initiative to push for the recognition of a Palestinian state at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York. Many key countries have since joined the effort, with Belgium becoming the latest Western nation to announce its support.

Macron also criticised the United States for preventing Palestinian officials from obtaining visas to attend the UN General Assembly, describing the move as “unacceptable”.

“We call for this measure to be reversed and for Palestinian representation to be ensured in accordance with the Host Country Agreement,” he said on X.