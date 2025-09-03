Netanyahu links gas deal with Egypt to Sinai military reinforcements review

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed that the major gas deal with Egypt should not go ahead without his personal approval, due to reports of Egyptian violations of the peace treaty through military reinforcements in Sinai, Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday.

According to the paper, Netanyahu is set to discuss with Energy Minister and Security Cabinet member Eli Cohen whether the agreement should proceed, and in what way, before making a final decision.

The report added that Israel is, for the first time, using significant economic and energy pressure to ensure Egypt’s commitment to the treaty. It noted that Egypt has faced years of energy shortages, with power cuts at times lasting for hours.

Political sources told the paper that Netanyahu and Cohen aim to make sure Egypt respects its commitments under the peace treaty.

The paper also pointed out that Cairo is in urgent need of Israeli gas and is prepared to pay a much higher price than Israeli consumers.