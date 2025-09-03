Netanyahu moves cabinet meeting to secret bunker over Houthi threats

Haaretz reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on moving Sunday’s cabinet meeting to a fortified secret bunker, although the Shin Bet security service did not consider it necessary.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu’s office justified the move by citing rising threats from the Houthis following the recent assassination of their officials.

The paper added that sources close to the prime minister linked his insistence on holding the meeting in a bunker to his upcoming court testimony in his ongoing trial.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi group, Ansar Allah, announced that it had targeted major Israeli military and strategic facilities, including the General Staff headquarters, Hadera power station, Ben Gurion Airport, and Ashdod port. with drones.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that the group’s air force “carried out four military operations using four drones against Israeli targets.”

He explained: “The first operation targeted the Israeli General Staff building in occupied Jaffa with a Samad-4 drone.”

He added: “The other three targeted the Hadera power station, Lod Airport in Jaffa (Ben Gurion), and Ashdod Port, and they successfully hit their targets.”

The group also declared that it had struck the vessel MSC ABA Y in the northern Red Sea with two drones and a missile, claiming it had violated the ban on entering ports in occupied Palestine.