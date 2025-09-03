Saudi crown prince, UAE president discuss Palestinian issue, call to advance 2-state solution

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks in Riyadh on Wednesday with United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, Anadolu reports.

The Saudi state news agency SPA said the discussions dwelt on ways to strengthen bilateral ties across various fields and regional developments, including the situation in the Palestinian lands and the importance of advancing toward a two-state solution.

The Emirati news agency WAM said the talks between the two leaders addressed the solid relations between the two nations, various aspects of strategic cooperation, and regional and international issues of common concern.

They emphasized the need to consolidate stability and security in the region by establishing a clear path toward a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, serving the interests of the peoples and states of the region.

After the meeting, the UAE president left Riyadh after a brief visit, with the Saudi crown prince at the forefront of those seeing him off, WAM said.

The talks came as calls from Israel’s far-right grow for the annexation of the occupied West Bank, in response to moves by several Western countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Belgium, to recognize a Palestinian state during the upcoming UN General Assembly meetings this month.

