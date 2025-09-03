The ‘GREAT’ Plot to Monetise Gaza Genocide | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

With details of President Donald Trump’s post-genocide vision for Gaza leaked, we begin this episode of Palestine This Week by examining the grotesquely named “GREAT Trust”—the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust. A $100 billion scheme devised by figures like Tony Blair and Jared Kushner, the plan proposes to lease over 30 per cent of Gaza’s public land to foreign investors under a multi-decade custodianship—effectively gentrifying a devastated territory while its people are still under siege.

Topics also discussed in this episode include the International Association of Genocide Scholars’ resolution confirming that Israel’s actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide under the UN Convention—backed by 86 per cent of voting members—and an interview with Professor William Schabas, who calls South Africa’s ICJ case “arguably the strongest genocide case ever presented.”

We also examine the US denial of visas to Palestinian Authority officials, the UK, France and Germany’s decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran, and Turkey’s announcement ending all economic ties with Israel. All these developments are unpacked in light of the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

