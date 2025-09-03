Top Israeli commander decided not to boost security right before Oct. 7 attack: Report

An Israeli military probe has raised questions over a decision by a senior commander who visited the Nova music festival about an hour before the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas not to order any additional security measures, the local daily Haaretz reported Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

Lieut. Col. Haim Cohen, commander of the Northern Brigade in the Gaza Division, told investigators that although he saw “only a handful of police officers” on duty, he “had no information suggesting that he should act differently or order the festival to be dispersed.”

The festival was later described in the investigation as a case where “it was a mistake not to consider cancelling or dispersing the festival during the divisional assessment held that night.”

Cohen explained that upon arriving at the site, he noticed “a force of the Yamam counterterrorism unit and another police vehicle positioned on Route 232,” adding this “reassured him that the event was secure.”

Investigators, however, found that “only about 50 police officers were present” and that “several had left the festival by the time the attack began.”

Cohen was also the officer who initially approved the festival on Tuesday of that week, said Haaretz.

“The festival approval form, signed by him, stated that the Northern Brigade, under his command, was responsible for perimeter security during the event within the fenced area, and that the festival’s security plan had been presented to the brigade and approved.”

However, the daily said, “Cohen said that, even overnight into Saturday and before the attack began, he assessed that a change in troop deployment was needed.”

“While driving from my home to the base, the thought occurred to me that I might be misjudging the situation, and that there could be a (Hamas) anti-tank cell I’m not aware of,” he said in a speech he gave upon leaving his post in April.

In December 2024, then Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi dismissed Cohen from his post, according to Haaretz.

The Israeli army has not issued a comment on the matter.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas launched a cross-border attack into Israel, during which around 1,200 people were killed and scores were held captive.

The Israeli army has since launched a brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 63,600 Palestinians in Gaza. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.