Trump calls on Hamas to free all 20 hostages in Gaza ‘immediately’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Palestinian group Hamas to immediately release hostages held in Gaza, warning that “things will change rapidly,” Anadolu reports.

“Tell Hamas to IMMEDIATELY give back all 20 Hostages (Not 2 or 5 or 7!), and things will change rapidly. IT WILL END!” Trump wrote on his social media company, Truth Social.

The president did not elaborate on what measures he would take if the hostages were released or what “end” he was referring to.

Around 250 hostages were taken to Gaza following the cross-border attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Tel Aviv estimates there are 50 Israeli hostages still in Gaza, including 20 alive. Meanwhile, rights groups say more than 10,800 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons under torture, starvation, and medical neglect.

READ: US support to Israel limits EU leverage to halt war in Gaza: EU foreign policy chief

Israel has killed nearly 64,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

International efforts for a ceasefire since Israel shattered a truce in March have so far failed.

READ: Protests against Israeli team intensify at Spain’s La Vuelta cycling race