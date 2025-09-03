UN reports more than 82,000 new displacements in Gaza amid increasing Israeli attacks

The UN on Wednesday warned of massive new displacement and worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip as Israel’s hostilities continue to escalate, Anadolu reports.

“Our colleagues supporting displacement sites warned that the escalating hostilities in Gaza City are having horrific humanitarian consequences for people living at these sites, many of whom were previously displaced from North Gaza,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

He stressed that “many households are unable to move due to high costs and a lack of safe space to move to, with older people and those with disabilities especially affected.”

Citing UN humanitarian partners, Dujarric reported that from Aug. 14 – 31, “more than 82,000 new displacements have been recorded, including nearly 30,000 movements from north to south.”

“Our partners describe conditions at displacement sites as deplorable and overcrowded, with debris and waste accumulating near or within living areas,” he said, adding that rising temperatures increased “unsanitary conditions, leading to widespread rodent and insect infestations.”

“As a result, there are mounting health risks, with children developing skin rashes,” he said.

READ: UNICEF says worsening famine in Gaza threatens thousands of children

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric reported that “out of 16 missions coordinated with Israeli authorities yesterday, five faced extremely long delays before receiving the green light from the Israeli authorities to move, including efforts to collect supplies from the crossings.”

Despite Israeli restrictions, he noted that UN teams “were able to pick up aid, including medical supplies, as well as fuel from the Kerem Shalom crossing.”

Still, “two of the impeded missions, which aimed to pick up food assistance from the crossings, were only partially accomplished. Eight other humanitarian movements were facilitated yesterday, while three had to be cancelled by the organizers.”

Israel launched a brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 63,700 Palestinians in Gaza since late 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Israel launches 2nd phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City