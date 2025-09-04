GAFP call for support to break the siege on Gaza

The Global Alliance for Palestine (GAFP) today called for increased support to break the siege on Gaza. A press statement by the alliance said more than seventy organisations globally will join forces on 6 September for a Global Day of Action for Gaza to demand an end to Israel’s genocide, the lifting of the illegal siege, and justice for the Palestinian people.

The statement read: “This global action comes at a moment of unprecedented urgency. After seventeen years under siege, Gaza is being pushed into the depths of starvation. Entire communities are left without food, medicine, or clean water. Families are not merely suffering the effects of war – they are enduring a deliberately imposed catastrophe. The blockade imposed by Israel is not a misfortune of geography or chance; it is a system of control designed to isolate and punish, and it has become a central mechanism of the ongoing genocide.”

The GAFP noted that the clearest challenges to the blockade of Gaza have been the flotilla movement. “For over a decade, flotillas have sailed across the Mediterranean in defiance of Israel’s naval siege, delivering aid and carrying a message of solidarity to Gaza. These voyages are more than humanitarian missions; they are acts of resistance, asserting the principle that Gaza must not remain cut off from the world. From the Handala and the Madleen, to the flotillas that came before them, these ships have carried the courage of international activists and the hopes of Palestinians under siege.”

This latest GAFP initiative coincides with the current effort by the Global Sumud Flotilla to break the blockade. The ships left Barcelona on 31 August with hundreds of activists and public figures from more than 44 countries.

Among those on board are prominent figures such as Greta Thunberg and Liam Cunningham, “whose presence underscores the moral urgency of the mission.” The flotilla’s aim is to establish a humanitarian corridor into Gaza.

The 6 September Day of Action is, according to the statement, “not an endpoint but rather one moment in a sustained and growing effort to break the siege, to end the occupation, and to resist the machinery of genocide.”

On this Global Day of Action, the world will speak with one voice and one resounding message: “Gaza will not be left to starve in silence. We will mobilise, we will resist, and we will stand together until the siege is broken;” the statement read.

