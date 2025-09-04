Lawyers, doctors, MPs among Mauritanians joining Gaza blockade-busting flotilla

Mauritanian delegations have begun arriving in Tunisia to take part in the Global “Sumud” Flotilla, which is preparing to set sail in solidarity with the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Mauritanian participation includes a dedicated ship carrying activists, parliamentarians, lawyers, doctors, engineers, and journalists.

Among the prominent figures are MP Mortada Atfail, Dr. Ahmed El-Hiba Mamina representing the National Corps of Mauritanian Doctors, and lawyer Anas Mohamed Fall representing the National Order of Mauritanian Lawyers.

Also joining are representatives of Mauritanian students, sports associations, youth movements, and civil society organisations, underscoring the breadth of national support for Gaza.

READ: Gaza-bound aid flotilla seeks European protection amid Israeli threats

The Tunisian convoy is set to join vessels departing from the Spanish port of Barcelona, forming part of a larger international effort that includes dozens of ships.

The flotilla is organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Global Gaza Movement, the Steadfastness Flotilla, and the Malaysian organization Sumud Nusantara.

Its mission is to challenge Israel’s illegal blockade on Gaza and deliver urgent humanitarian solidarity to the Palestinian people.

Organisers say the flotilla represents a powerful message of global resistance against the ongoing siege and a call to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law.

READ: Italy: Dockworkers threaten to shut down ports if Israel intercepts ‘Global Sumud Flotilla’