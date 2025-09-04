Middle East Monitor
Gaza-bound flotilla denounces Israeli minister’s threats against participants

September 4, 2025 at 8:23 pm

Thousands of people took part in a demonstration in support of the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international initiative that aims to break the isolation of Gaza by bringing humanitarian aid by sea using small civilian boats, on September 3, 2025 in Catania, Italy. [Salvatore Allegra - Anadolu Agency]

The Global Sumud Flotilla on Thursday condemned what it called “baseless threats” by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, accusing him of seeking to intimidate activists preparing to sail toward Gaza with humanitarian aid, Anadolu reports.

“The Global Sumud Flotilla strongly condemns the threats by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in an attempt to intimidate our participants and falsely brand them as terrorists,” it said in a statement.

The coalition said such rhetoric “constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.”

Organizers reaffirmed their determination to proceed with their voyage despite Israeli objections, saying they would not be deterred by “false accusations” or “political intimidation.”

A fleet of Gaza-bound boats set sail from Barcelona earlier this week with around 200 activists, politicians, and artists from 44 countries. It is scheduled to depart Tunisia on Sunday on its way to Gaza.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing over 64,200 Palestinians in Gaza. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

