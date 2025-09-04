Germany asks Israel to abandon plans to occupy Gaza City

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday urged Israel to abandon plans to occupy Gaza City, warning that this could create a devastating humanitarian catastrophe, Anadolu reports.

Following his phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Wadephul stated on social media that they have discussed the latest developments, efforts to release the hostages, and ending the war in Gaza.

“At the same time, I have called on the Israeli government not to proceed with plans to invade Gaza City,” Wadephul said. “This would further exacerbate the humanitarian situation considerably. Instead, substantially more humanitarian aid must reach the Gaza Strip urgently,” he stressed.

Germany’s top diplomat also expressed grave concern about statements from Israel’s far-right ministers who proposed annexing the West Bank to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“During our conversation, I also clearly warned against Israeli annexation plans in the West Bank. Germany continues to support a negotiated two-state solution as the basis for lasting peace,” Wadephul said.

READ: Israel launches 2nd phase of offensive to occupy Gaza City