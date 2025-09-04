Iran downgrades diplomatic ties with Australia

Iran downgraded its diplomatic representation with Australia on Thursday, following a decision by Canberra to expel the Iranian ambassador and lower diplomatic ties, Anadolu reports.

“In response to Australia’s action, Iran has also reduced the level of Australia’s diplomatic representation in Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told a news briefing cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

He said the Australian ambassador had left Iran, calling Australia’s decision to lower diplomatic ties “unjustified” and likely to affect ties between the two sides.

“We do not welcome the downgrading of diplomatic relations, as we believe there is no justification for such a move. It negatively affects the ties between the two nations,” Baghaei said.

He said Iran’s consular section in Canberra remains operational, with authorities working to provide necessary consular services to Iranian citizens living in Australia.

Baghaei also dismissed accusations of antisemitism against Iran, calling them “ridiculous and baseless.”

Last week, Australia expelled Iran’s ambassador, citing Tehran’s alleged role in antisemitic arson attacks in Melbourne and Sydney.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said intelligence services concluded that Iran directed a fire at the Lewis Continental Cafe in Sydney in October 2024 and an arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024. No injuries were reported in either attack.

Australia also recalled its own ambassador, suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran, and announced plans to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.