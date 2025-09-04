Netanyahu rejects Macron’s visit over Palestinian state recognition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a request from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Israel, insisting that Macron must first withdraw his intention to recognise a Palestinian state.

According to the Hebrew channel Kan, Netanyahu conveyed a clear message to Macron: “Withdraw your decision to recognise a Palestinian state – then you can come.”

However, the French President refused to step back. An Israeli official was quoted as saying: “We will not allow him to play both sides.”

Former French MP Meyer Habib told Israeli television that Macron had sent Netanyahu a message expressing his wish to visit, but the response was negative. “Under the current circumstances, this is not the right time,” was the reply.

This development comes amid escalating tensions between the two sides. Last month, Netanyahu sent a sharp letter to Macron, accusing him of fuelling antisemitism in France and rewarding Hamas by advocating for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu also claimed that Macron’s statements had encouraged a rise in attacks against Jews in Europe.

