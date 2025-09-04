Middle East Monitor
Qatari emir holds talks with Iran’s foreign minister amid European push for sanctions on Tehran

September 4, 2025 at 4:25 pm

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Gaza, on August 25, 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. [Israeli Foreign Ministry – Anadolu Agency]

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met in Doha on Thursday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Anadolu reports.

During the meeting, Araghchi conveyed a message from President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Qatari leader on bilateral relations and regional developments, according to the Emiri Diwan said in a statement.

According to the statement, discussions also dwelt on ways of strengthening cooperation between Qatar and Iran and the latest regional developments.

The meeting follows two rounds of negotiations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to reach a framework of cooperation ended without any breakthrough.

It also comes after the UK, France and Germany last week formally notified the UN Security Council that they were invoking the “snapback” mechanism under Resolution 2231 to reimpose sanctions on Iran, accusing Tehran of “significant non-performance” of its nuclear obligations.

The move triggered a 30-day period during which previously lifted UN sanctions could be reimposed on Tehran unless the council decides otherwise.

