Al-Hijri thanks trump, Netanyahu, stresses no retreat from self-determination for Sweida

September 5, 2025 at 12:06 pm

Sheikh Hikmat Salman al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of the Druze in Damascus, Syria on December 26, 2024. [Emin Sansar - Anadolu Agency]

Sheikh Hikmat Salman al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of the Druze in Damascus, Syria on December 26, 2024. [Emin Sansar – Anadolu Agency]

The spiritual leader of Syria’s Druze community, Hikmat al-Hijri, expressed his gratitude to the United States, Israel and European countries, stressing that the right to self-determination is a sacred right guaranteed by all international conventions.

Al-Hijri said: “We reaffirm our commitment to the issue of the abducted and demand their immediate and unconditional release. We clearly state that our villages and seized lands must return to their original owners.”

He called on concerned states, international organisations and human rights groups to contribute immediately to rebuilding devastated villages after the return of their people, and before the coming winter.

Al-Hijri affirmed that their cadres and professionals are ready to manage the affairs of their region in a way that guarantees security, stability, justice and development for their steadfast people.

He added: “We await the withdrawal of terrorism from our occupied villages to document the violations, despite the interim government’s attempts to erase traces of its crimes of burning, killing, destruction and use of internationally prohibited materials. We will continue tirelessly to work for the return of the abducted so that criminals do not escape justice.”

Al-Hijri concluded: “We extend our thanks and appreciation to the United States of America and President Donald Trump, to Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to European coalition countries, to our Kurdish brothers, and to our Alawite brothers on the Syrian coast who have also suffered from the oppression of this terrorist government.”

