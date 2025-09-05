Arab League signals support for international forces in Gaza after war

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said Arab states are ready to agree on an Arab component within international forces in Gaza in a post-war phase, emphasizing that discussions on the matter are ongoing, Egyptian media reported on Friday, Anadolu reports.

Aboul Gheit made the remarks during a press conference following the conclusion of the ordinary session of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo late Thursday.

When asked about an agreement on the presence of Arab forces within international deployments, he said: “We listened to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who confirmed his readiness to approve this matter.”

He added that Egypt is currently supporting a related proposal, noting that Arab states are prepared to reach a consensus on an Arab–international presence.

Aboul Gheit stressed that Arab ministers agreed that Israel’s plans extended beyond the genocidal war in Gaza to attempts to eradicate the Palestinian cause, including forced displacement or annexation of the West Bank.

He outlined two priorities for the upcoming Arab action: ending Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza and preserving the Palestinian statehood project.

He also revealed that Egypt and Saudi Arabia had submitted a draft resolution on Arab cooperation in the Middle East, which was approved by the League.

READ: 700 days of Israeli genocide in Gaza a stain on humanity: Hamas

He said the resolution “reaffirms Arab sovereignty, rejects any Israeli threats against it, and emphasizes that a two-state solution remains the only path to end regional tensions.”

The draft also warned against relying on regional cooperation or integration while Israel’s occupation or threats of annexation continue.

Arab foreign ministers unanimously supported recent official UAE statements rejecting West Bank annexation, describing it as a red line that jeopardized regional stability.

The comments come after Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced plans to annex 82% of the occupied West Bank and emphasized the importance of preventing the formation of a Palestinian state.

Aboul Gheit also addressed the US decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials, including President Abbas, to attend UN General Assembly meetings in September.

He said the Arab League’s Egypt–Saudi resolution calls on Washington, DC, to review its decision and confirmed ongoing Arab diplomatic efforts to persuade the US to change its stance.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israel having killed more than 64,000 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: UK’s foreign secretary to visit Gulf to seek consensus on Gaza peace